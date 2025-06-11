Elon Musk walks back criticism of Trump

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Elon Musk backtracked on his recent criticism of President Donald Trump, posting on his social media platform X, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Musk’s response comes a week later after calling for Trump’s impeachment and making claims tying Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Over the weekend, Musk deleted several of his most controversial posts, including the impeachment call and the Epstein-related allegation. The move comes after a period of heightened tension between the two high-profile figures.