El Paso Walmart shooter receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 2019 massacre

TEXAS (KXXV) — The gunman responsible for the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso is now set to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty.

Patrick Crusius, 26, pleaded guilty to capital murder and 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 21. In the courtroom while hearing his sentence, Crusius wore a bulletproof vest as El Paso County District Attorney James Montoya read the names of the victims killed in the attack.

District Court Judge Sam Medrano addressed Crusius, telling him that while he would serve his life sentence in prison, his name and the hate behind his actions would be forgotten. "On Aug. 3, 2019, you traveled nine hours to a city that would have welcomed you with open arms, but you brought hate," Medrano said. "Now, as you begin to spend your life in prison, know your mission failed. You didn’t make this community weaker, you made it stronger."

Under the plea deal, Crusius will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole, avoiding the death penalty. The agreement was made to help bring closure to the victims' families, Montoya said.

In 2023, Crusius pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes and weapons charges, receiving 90 consecutive life sentences. Federal prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty in that case.