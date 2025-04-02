Cory Booker sets record for longest Senate speech in protest of Trump agenda

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Sen. Cory Booker delivered a historic protest on the Senate floor over two days, warning of the harm he believes President Donald Trump's administration is causing the American public.

His office confirmed that the New Jersey Democrat spoke for 25 hours and 5 minutes, setting a new record for the longest floor speech in the chamber's modern history.

Booker, 55, surpassed the late Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 24-hour, 18-minute filibuster in 1957. He noted that his speech stood “in spite” of Thurmond’s remarks, which opposed the 1957 Civil Rights Act.

According to his office, Booker's TikTok livestream of his speech garnered over 350 million "likes," with more than 300,000 people tuning in simultaneously.

The speech inspired over 200 stories from New Jerseyans and Americans and generated over 28,000 voicemails of support on Booker's office phone line.

It also received public praise from prominent Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker.