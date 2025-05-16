Congress moves to eliminate R-word from federal law

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) has introduced the Words Matter Act, a bipartisan bill that would eliminate outdated and offensive terminology from federal law and replace it with respectful, person-first language for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Sessions, whose son has Down syndrome, co-authored the bill alongside Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), and Richard Hudson (R-N.C.). The legislation would revise more than two dozen instances of the term “mentally retarded” in the U.S. Code, updating them to reflect modern standards of dignity and respect.

“As the father of a son with Down syndrome, I understand that language shapes perceptions,” Sessions said. “My son Alex is an Eagle Scout and an accomplished young man. This bill ensures that people like him are treated with the dignity they deserve in the eyes of the law.”

Pocan said the bill is a necessary and overdue step. “Our laws should reflect current values—not outdated, harmful slurs. The Words Matter Act brings federal language into the 21st century.”

Norton, whose daughter also has Down syndrome, added, “It’s appalling that this language remains in U.S. law. I’m proud to support this effort to show that our nation respects all people.”

Hudson emphasized the importance of inclusion. “This bill is about ensuring all individuals—especially those with intellectual disabilities—are treated with equality and respect in our legal system.”

The measure is backed by leading disability advocacy organizations, including the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD), and the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of NDSS, said, “Outdated terms like the R-word have no place in our society or in federal law. We applaud this bipartisan effort to ensure that people with disabilities are treated with respect.”

The bill awaits further action in the House and reflects a growing movement to ensure federal policy aligns with inclusive language and values.