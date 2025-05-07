Conclave’s first vote ends without decision, black smoke seen

VATICAN CITY (KXXV) — Black smoke arose from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, May 7, signaling that the first round of voting in the papal conclave ended without the election of a new pope.

The smoke, produced by burning the ballots with chemicals to create a dark plume, is the traditional signal used to inform the public that no candidate received the two-thirds majority required.

The cardinals will continue their secret deliberations in the coming days until a new pontiff is chosen to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Thousands of onlookers gathered in St. Peter’s Square to watch the historic moment unfold, many standing in quiet anticipation before the smoke confirmed the outcome of the initial ballot.