Authorities expand search for missing University of Pittsburgh student in Dominican Republic

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Konanki traveled to Punta Cana with friends for spring break and didn't return.

Almost a week after her disappearance, little definitive information has emerged about what happened to her.

After visiting a nightclub on Wednesday night, Konanki and a group of people headed to the beach around 4 a.m. local time on Thursday, sources said. The other women in her group returned to their hotel around 5:55 a.m. and were seen on security cameras entering their rooms, according to the sources.

According to a Dominican Republic investigative police report, a man remained on the beach with Konanki. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, told authorities that they went for a swim and were swept away by a large wave.

The search for Konaki continued on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to a social media post by Dominican Republic National Police, more than 300 officers, specialists, tactical units, and aquatic search teams were searching the hotel's surrounding area as of early Tuesday for any information about the woman’s whereabouts.

Konanki's clothes were discovered on a portable beach bed close to the beach where she went missing, the sources told ABC News. Police have found no evidence of violence, according to the sources.



Authorities intensify search by air, sea, and land for missing Indian woman in Punta Cana. Specialized teams from the National Police, the Attorney General's Office (PGR), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the U.S. Embassy's International Liaison continued this Tuesday with an intensive air, sea, and land operation on the beach of the Riu Hotel in Punta Cana, where Konanki Sudiksha Chowdary, the 20-year-old Indian woman who has been missing since the early hours of March 6, was staying. Since early this morning, more than 300 officers, specialists, tactical units, and aquatic search teams have been deployed to the coastal area and surrounding areas of the hotel in a joint effort to track down any clues that might lead to determining the young woman's whereabouts. In this regard, National Police spokesperson Colonel Diego Pesqueira reported that the government has made all necessary resources available to locate the young woman. He also stated that, as part of the investigation, forensic teams continue to analyze video surveillance images in the area and conduct other investigative procedures. Authorities are working around the clock to track down any clues that may lead to her location, maintaining ongoing coordination with national and international agencies involved in this search effort.

Dominican Republic National Police