Attorney General Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione in murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi has instructed prosecutors to pursue the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.

The suspect in the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. On Tuesday, Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the following statement:

Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America. After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi

Luigi Mangione is accused of stalking and murdering UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024, in what has been described as an act of political violence. The crime allegedly involved significant planning and premeditation.