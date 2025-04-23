Attorney General Bondi leads first meeting on anti-Christian bias task force

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — Attorney General Pamela Bondi convened members of President Trump’s Cabinet at the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday for the first official meeting of the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias in the federal government.

The task force was created under Executive Order 14202, signed by President Trump, and aims to investigate and eliminate instances of religious discrimination against Christian Americans in federal agencies.

The meeting was attended by individuals who allege they were targeted under the previous administration for their faith, as well as senior federal officials committed to addressing such claims.

Among those speaking at the event was Dr. Scott Hicks, provost and chief academic officer at Liberty University, who shared testimony regarding what he described as "punitive actions" taken by the Biden Administration against Christian academic institutions. Hicks claimed both Liberty University and Grand Canyon University were subjected to fines based on their religious worldview.

“As shown by our victims’ stories today, Biden’s Department of Justice abused and targeted peaceful Christians while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses,” said Bondi. “Thanks to President Trump, we have ended those abuses, and we will continue to work closely with every member of this Task Force to protect every American’s right to speak and worship freely.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also addressed the task force, referencing a controversial internal memo from the FBI’s Richmond office that drew criticism for allegedly singling out Catholic communities. Patel affirmed the Bureau’s commitment to investigating and eliminating any internal bias that may affect its operations.

The task force plans to issue regular reports and recommendations to ensure religious liberty protections are upheld throughout federal agencies.

