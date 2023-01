MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a young man's family.

Officials said he is not able to communicate what his name is or where he lives.

Midland Police Department (Facebook)

The young man was found unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue, according to the Midland Police Department.

Police said he is approximately 13-17 years old.

Anyone with information that may help reunite this young man with his family is asked to call 432-685-7108.