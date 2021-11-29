Matthew McConaughey announces he is not running for Texas governor in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Matthew McConaughey has announced that he will not be running for Texas governor in 2022.

McConaughey confirmed his decision in a 3-minute video posted to his official Facebook, stating that political leadership is not on his route, "at this moment."

During his address, he stated that despite this decision, he still plans on supporting leaders that "generate prosperity".

However, he did not name any candidate or specific party.

McConaughey closed his address in part by stating that while "good" politicians exist, "they can’t do anything for us, unless we choose to do for ourselves.”

In recent polling, McConaughey had been favored over both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke among registered voters.