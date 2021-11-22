Poll: Matthew McConaughey ahead of Abbott, O'Rourke in head-to-head matchup

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide poll shows Matthew McConaughey is more favored than Beto O'Rourke among registered voters nearly 2-to-1.

The survey released by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows 49 percent of voters chose the A-list actor, while 27 percent of voters chose Beto O'Rourke.

And McConaughey did well with against a Republican too – winning by 8 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup against Gov. Greg Abbott.

McConaughey’s lead over both candidates comes as his own candidacy for governor is still uncertain.

In a ranked preference between all three men, Abbott leads with 37 percent of registered voters. McConaughey takes 27 percent of the vote, while O'Rourke is a close third with 26 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,106 registered voters between Nov. 9-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus nearly 3 percentage points.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!