Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Poll: Matthew McConaughey ahead of Abbott, O'Rourke in head-to-head matchup

items.[0].image.alt
Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune
Matthew McConaughey
Posted at 9:01 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 22:01:54-05

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide poll shows Matthew McConaughey is more favored than Beto O'Rourke among registered voters nearly 2-to-1.

The survey released by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows 49 percent of voters chose the A-list actor, while 27 percent of voters chose Beto O'Rourke.

And McConaughey did well with against a Republican too – winning by 8 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup against Gov. Greg Abbott.

McConaughey’s lead over both candidates comes as his own candidacy for governor is still uncertain.

In a ranked preference between all three men, Abbott leads with 37 percent of registered voters. McConaughey takes 27 percent of the vote, while O'Rourke is a close third with 26 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,106 registered voters between Nov. 9-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus nearly 3 percentage points.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019