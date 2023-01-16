Man arrested in murder of Houston-area teacher started dating her week before her killing: Report

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Houston-area teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, news outlets report.

As first published by ABC13, the suspect, Charvas Thompson, 26, was found Wednesday in Louisiana and arrested by a Louisiana task force.

Louisiana officials said they were able to identify Thompson after interviewing on-scene witnesses, reviewing nearby video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

Sugarland police said the victim, Wendy Duan, 28, had begun dating Thompson one week before she was shot and killed at her home in New Territory, Texas where she lived alone.

Duan has since been confirmed as having been a 3rd-grade reading/language arts teacher at Boone Elementary School.

Alief ISD told ABC13 in a statement that Duan had been with the district since 2017, writing: "We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Witnesses told police the two had gotten into an argument prior to the January 7 shooting - adding that Thompson had allegedly driven away from the incident in his vehicle.

Thompson is expected to be held at the Fort Ben County Jail as he awaits trial - his bond has been set at $500,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540.