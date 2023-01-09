Watch Now
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident: Report

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 06:04:49-05

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

A Houston-area teacher is dead after a shooting police believe was domestic violence-related.

As first published by ABC 13, officers were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in New Territory.

The victim has since been identified as Wendy Duan, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher at Alief ISD, according to police.

Upon arrival, police said Duan was found dead in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have since identified a man as a suspect.

According to a statement by AID released to ABC 13, Duan had been working as a teacher aid with the district since 2017, writing in part:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan,"

"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time."

