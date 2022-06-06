Louisville leaders to campaign to put Muhammad Ali on stamp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Muhammad Ali Center and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer have announced a public awareness campaign for the boxing legend’s image to appear on a U.S. Postal Service stamp.

According to a news release, the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Monday will vote on a resolution to support Muhammad Ali’s image on a postal stamp and encourages public support. A social media campaign — called #GetTheChampAStamp — will encourage public involvement.

It can take up to three years for the Postal Service to launch a new stamp. The process includes submitting historical information and review by a Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee. Criteria includes honoring those “extraordinary and enduring individual contributions to American society, history, and culture, or environment” and who have achieved “widespread national appeal or significance.”

“Muhammad once said, ‘I should be on a postage stamp because that’s the only way I’ll ever get licked!,’” said Marilyn Jackson, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, in a statement.

Ali died in 2016 and is buried in his hometown of Louisville.