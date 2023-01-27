Lorena ISD names new athletic director/head football coach

LORENA, Texas – Lorena ISD has a new athletic director and head football coach.

The district’s Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved the hiring of Kevin Johnson, who has been serving as its high school principal.

Johnson is replacing Ray Biles, who is retiring after serving 31 years as athletic director and head football coach. He was part of Biles’ coaching staff from 2012-2019.

“I have known Ray for over 20 years,” Johnson said in a news release. “I consider him a mentor and a friend. I am thankful for his leadership and his friendship.”

Johnson said he’s “extremely excited” about the opportunity, noting that because he worked with Biles, he understands “the culture and expectations and look forward to continuing to build on the Leopard tradition of success.”

Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera said Johnson’s hiring will provide stability for the district’s entire athletic department.

“Kevin understands our culture. He worked with coach Biles,” Kucera said in the release. “Athletics is a big part of Kevin’s life and I know how important it is to him to be a Lorena Leopard.”

From the news release:

Johnson’s football coaching career began at Sam Houston State where he was a Graduate Assistant from 1993-1994.

In 1995 Johnson joined the Connally High School football program as an Assistant Coach. He served as the Cadets’ Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach from 1996-1999.

From 2000-2003 Johnson served as Connally’s Offensive Coordinator then Special Teams Coordinator and was the Assistant Athletic Director.

In 2004 Johnson became the Cadets’ Athletic Director/Head Football Coach and held that position until 2008.

In 2004 he took Connally three rounds deep in the Class 3A playoffs.

In 2005 the Cadets went two rounds deep in the postseason and Johnson was named the District 17-3A Coach of the Year in 2005.

He transitioned into administration in 2009 and was an Assistant Principal at Connally until 2012.

Johnson and his wife Jennifer have two daughters, Kendall and Kourtney, and a son Konnor.

Watch 25 News tonight for more on this announcement.