Local restaurant combines Asian cuisine with art to share cultural experience with Wacoans

Chavrat “Chevy” DuBose has been sharing her home cooking with Waco residents for years.

“Actually, in Waco we still don't have a lot of variety of different food,” Chevy said. “I haven't seen Cambodia food so that's why my passion is cooking, I love to cook all the time."

That passion turned into a recipe for success at the Blasian Asian.

Chevy and her husband now have a second location after opening a spot at Union Hall and selling Cambodian dishes out of their food truck.

In addition to sharing her family recipes, Chevy wants to share a piece of her family's history.

“I grew up between two family, my mom is Chinese, my dad is Cambodian,” Chevy said. “I came here, and I had a few of the pictures that I brought from Cambodia. My dad side is military and farmers. He had a rice field; a lot of rice and he grow corn, watermelon and cucumber and all the things like that.”

Chevy is taking those memories from her summers spent in Cambodia and painting murals on her restaurant's walls.

Local muralist Tony Bryant is helping Chevy’s vision come to life.

“She was telling me about her home, where she came from,” Bryant said. “I say, ‘well, let's do something that's kind of catchy… 'a Cambodian outhouse.'"

Chevy describes an outhouse as a restroom “on the countryside that’s always in the back and never close to the houses.”

Chevy also recruited another artist with strong family ties. Under the direction of Tony Bryant, Chevy’s daughter, Arianna DuBose, loves to paint and is spending her summer perfecting her mom's mural. Learning that attention to detail means everything.

“Mostly I’ve done like the rice fields,” DuBose said. “I also added shading and highlights to make it come alive. I feel very honored for my mom and very feel very special because there's things she's experienced that I don't experience."