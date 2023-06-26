Woman in custody after Gatesville stabbing sends one to hospital

GATESVILLE, Texas — A woman is in custody following a stabbing incident, according to Gatesville Police.

Kirstin Poston, of Gatesville, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Coryell County Jail.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Waco Street just before midnight, Friday, June 23. The victim had already been transported to the hospital, while the person allegedly responsible fled the scene.

Deputies with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office tracked down Poston and waited with her on location. Police followed after investigating the scene of the crime, and arrested her.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and 25 News is working to obtain more information.