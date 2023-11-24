Why some people in Central Texas choose shopping in-person on Black Friday over online deals

WACO, Texas — Black Friday has come and gone through the years but the major shopping holiday doesn’t look the same now as it did just a few years ago as the rise of online shopping continues.

Many Central Texas Marketplace shoppers said it’s not just deals that brought them out on Black Friday but looking for the right fit that they can only find in stores and not online.

Teens and friends Kera Kaluza and Claire Kuvitza went shopping together on Black Friday.

Kuvitza said the right fit of clothing is something she can find in stores and added, “For me it’s like pants, because I’m tall so I have to try most things on.”

Younger couple Colten Hovan and Shelby Smith were also out shopping at Central Texas Marketplace.

Hovan said he prefers to shop in-person because, “I mean the main one is getting it right now," he said. "You get it right away.”

He said, “I know like I’m interested in guns so if I wanna check out a gun you gotta check it out in person than just ordering it online. You can’t feel it.”

For some people shopping on Black Friday is a tradition they enjoy doing with family and friends.

Five women—who are a mixture of family and friends—all had matching holiday T-shirts on and ready to shop and spend time with one another.

“Every year we have matching T-shirts. It can be anywhere from two of us to 15 of us and we’ve been doing this, me and her for about twenty-years," said shopper Kathy Contrers.

Friday isn't the only option for deals—shoppers can also snag discounts on Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.