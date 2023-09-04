West Shore Fire Department hosts annual fish fry for donations

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County is coming together to support local volunteer fire departments.

Saturday, the West Shore Fire Department held their 54th annual fish fry fundraiser.

It's an opportunity for the first responders to raise money for the fire department's needs.

"They depend on donations to support their cause, and it's very important to our community because not only do they put out fires, but they help us with first responders," Joe Winter said.

Joe Winters has been coming to the fish fry for the past 20 years, and he plans to continue his support.

"They serve a big area, all the way down to the county line, it takes a lot of funds to do that," he said.

Jason Lundquist is a volunteer with the West Shore Fire Department. He told 25 News their funds can run out quickly.

"We love getting donations of water, Gatorade and snacks, but it's very difficult to say, 'we need money,'" he said.

The donations from the fundraiser go towards maintaining their building, diesel and vehicle maintenance.

"Things break, we drive these trucks through pastures, you know, we drag hoses next to burning buildings, stuff breaks, and it needs to get replaced it needs to get paid for, " Lundquist said.

People from all over Central Texas are showing up to get some fried fish and to donate a couple bucks.

"We're from Waco, but it's good to know that we can support the local community here and just enjoy some fried fish and music in the meantime," said a Waco resident.

David Munoz and his sister are from Ellis County, and they've traveled to West Shore for the past five years just to give back.

"They do need our help, whatever we should be able to do, it's supplemental for them," Munoz said.

West Shore Fire Department cooked 975 pounds of fish for Saturday's event, and they sold out around 8 p.m.

They plan to host another fundraiser in the spring.