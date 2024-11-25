'We will have to expand,' Troy PD chief weighs in on city's rapid development

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city decided not to expand the department earlier this year, but the police chief noted the importance to expand as the years go on.

Karen Herzog has lived in troy for 25 years and is a former corrections officer for Temple Police Department.

Herzog has seen her fair share of violence not only from her time working at the jail -- but also in her neighborhood.

But now that Troy's population is rapidly expanding, Herzog has some concerns about the future of our community's police department.

"I think they're doing the best they can right now, but I don't think they expected to explode as much as it did so I'm sure they'll be adding more in the future," Karen Herzog, a Troy resident said.

During Police Chief's Jeremy Goochs' two years in charge -- the rapid rise in population has caused an increase in the amount of calls -- that's about 900 a month, with 450 of those being service calls.

"We don't have more crime, but we do have more patrol area, so we have the newer neighborhoods that have developed are now our responsibility to patrol," Police Chief Jeremy Gooch said.

But with the increasing population in our neighborhood -- will the police department expand?

"Probably not this year, but growth will eventually have to happen whether it be more officers, more civilian assistance, something to supplement the law enforcement in Troy," Gooch said.

Earlier this year -- the city made the decision not to expand the police department -- but that could be changing in the near future with the department only having eight officers.

"Five more would make it comfortable for them because that's a serious job to have to handle because anything can happen in a small town as it's just like a city," Herzog said.

