Ways to protect your deliveries during the holidays

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Your porch sees an uptick of deliveries during the holiday season, and there are a few things you can do to keep your deliveries safe.



Former USPS worker suggests homeowners to call USPS and schedule a time to pick up package, or hold it at the post office.

Better Business Bureau warns against scam texts regarding undelivered packages. BBB said to not click on any links and search up your packages tracking number.

Waco PD encourages security systems and cameras to prevent becoming a victim.

“It was starting to get pretty rampant, people stealing people’s packages," Dona Alix said.

Alix worked for the united states postal service for 16 years, when she first started working for USPS, she says they didn’t have to worry about porch pirates. But once the trend started, she wanted to help out her customers.

“I suggested to my customers, I could do it in the back, or to call us especially around the holidays and they’d be home for a delivery, like maybe on a Saturday,” Alix said.

Waco PD suggests to be aware of your package delivery time.

“Make sure your home at that time, or maybe send it to a parcel locker, or something else the post office, and you can go ahead and pick it up after work — you know it’s in a safe location,” Cierra Shipley said.

One thing you might see, are text messages with a link asking about a package. The Better Business Bureau warns it could be a scam.

“The ones that are fraudulent are going to really kind of push you to click on that link," Katie Galan said.

"What happens in those cases is it’s either going to redirect you to a phishing website, which is going to collect your personal information, or it’s going to be installing malware on your device."

If you’ve made it to the end of the holidays without any missing packages. There's one thing to remember — disposing of packaging properly.

“If you’re putting a big giant TV box out on your yard to be picked up by trash, just know that means people know there’s a wonderful 90 inch, or whatever, TV inside your home — make sure we’re breaking down boxes and throwing those boxes away,” Shipley said.

Waco police told 25 News it's important for homeowners to equip their homes with camera’s and security systems that way if you do find you’ve had a pkg stolen. They’ll be able to spot your porch pirate a little easier. If you have a stolen package, you can make a report with your local police department.