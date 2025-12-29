Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Warming centers open in Central Texas during this cold front

Warming Centers and Shelters
25 News
Warming Centers and Shelters
Posted
and last updated

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — As temperatures drop near freezing across Central Texas, warming centers are opening up to help our neighbors stay warm during the day and overnight.

Waco

  • My Brother's Keeper - Overnight shelter for adults, check in is Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Killeen

  • The City of Killeen in partnership with Friends in Crisis are opening a warming center at 412 E. Sprott Street on Sunday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Dec. 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Temple

  • City of Temple Library - Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feed My Sheep Temple - Open Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Impact Church Temple - The warming station is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. when the forecast predicts a felt temperature (with wind-chill factor) of 35 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Click here for more information and rules of the shelter

Harker Heights

  • Harker Heights Parks & Rec Center - Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
  • Harker Heights Central Fire Station - Lobby is open 24/7
  • Harker Heights Public Library & Rec Center - Open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Harker Heights Police Department - Lobby located at 402 Indian Trial is open 24/7, for short-term

Rockdale

  • Street Ministries - Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (if someone knocks on the door after 10 p.m., they will let them in)

Bartlett

  • Tienert Library - Open during normal business hours
  • Bartlett City Hall - Open during normal business hours
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood