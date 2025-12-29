Warming centers open in Central Texas during this cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — As temperatures drop near freezing across Central Texas, warming centers are opening up to help our neighbors stay warm during the day and overnight.

Waco

My Brother's Keeper - Overnight shelter for adults, check in is Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The City of Killeen in partnership with Friends in Crisis are opening a warming center at 412 E. Sprott Street on Sunday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Dec. 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Temple

City of Temple Library - Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feed My Sheep Temple - Open Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Impact Church Temple - The warming station is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. when the forecast predicts a felt temperature (with wind-chill factor) of 35 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Click here for more information and rules of the shelter

Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Rec Center - Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Harker Heights Central Fire Station - Lobby is open 24/7

Harker Heights Public Library & Rec Center - Open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harker Heights Police Department - Lobby located at 402 Indian Trial is open 24/7, for short-term

Rockdale

Street Ministries - Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (if someone knocks on the door after 10 p.m., they will let them in)

Bartlett