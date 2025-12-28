Killeen warming center opens for freezing weather

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen has partnered with Friends in Crisis to open a warming center as freezing temperatures are expected to hit the area this weekend and into Monday.

Friends in Crisis will serve as the warming center on Sunday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Dec. 29, from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. The center is located at 412 E. Sprott St. and is open to all community members needing a safe, warm place, including those without heat or experiencing power outages.

City buildings will also be available during regular business hours on Monday for residents seeking warmth. Available locations include City Hall, public libraries, the First National Bank Texas Recreation Center, police headquarters and other public facilities. Visitors are expected to follow the City's code of conduct while using these spaces.

Although daytime temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, wind chills may remain below freezing, making these locations a safe and accessible option for residents.

Residents who wish to donate supplies may contact the City of Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management by emailing em-coordinator@killeentexas.gov.

For updates about the city, residents can sign up at www.killeentexas.gov/notifyme or visit www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.