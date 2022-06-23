Watch Now
Waco woman missing: Police

Crystal Bonilla-Hernandez, 24
WACO, Texas — Waco resident Crystal Bonilla-Hernandez has been reported missing, police say.

Police say Bonilla-Hernandez, 24, was last seen on June 17 while being dropped off at the bus terminal in Waco.

Bonilla-Hernandez stands at 5 feet 2 inches and is around 131 pounds.

Police say her hair was in an afro style with pink highlights when she was last seen and was wearing a pink top, black tights, and white socks and shoes.

Those who have information or are aware of her whereabouts are urged to contact the Waco Police Department at (254)-750-7500 or 911.

