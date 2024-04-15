Waco police searching for suspect in Sunday homicide investigation

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a homicide investigation.

Around 10:50 a.m. on April 14, officers responded to the 700 block of Neil Drive.

At the scene, they said they found one male deceased from gunshot wounds.

Waco PD have yet to locate a suspect.

Detectives have identified the victim and will release their name once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (255) 753-HELP(4357). If a tip submitted via Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, you could receive an award of up to $2,000.