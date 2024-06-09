Waco Police investigating early morning shooting outside downtown bar

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 700 block of Austin Avenue.

Officers responded to a call at about 1 a.m. Sunday, June 9. Upon arriving, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Multiple witnesses said an altercation occurred inside the bar Austin’s on the Avenue. They pointed out 33-year-old Vanessa Lee as the suspect. The witnesses told police they saw Lee shoot the victim with a pistol.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

