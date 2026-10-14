Waco Police Department gives timeline into death investigation of Isaiah Terrell

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department provided a timeline on their investigation into the death investigation of Isaiah Terrell.

This comes after community speculation and outreach.

On October 11, around 8:13 a.m., Waco Police received a missing report stating that Terrell had been missing since around 1 a.m.

Police say they have no record of calls made before then.

Patrol officers conducted a search of the area and spoke with witnesses from the time the call came in until 10:30 a.m.

About three hours later, additional resources were used including a drone and the Texas Game Wardens were contacted to search the water.

A day later, multiple agencies revisited Terrell's last known location and searched on foot, by helicopter and boat.

Police say the search ended at 3:30 p.m., when Terrell's body was found floating in the body of water that was previously searched.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.