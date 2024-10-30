Waco PD Reports 8% drop in September crime rates but assaults spike in some neighborhoods

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ricky Terry has been living in West Waco for the past 27 years.

During that time, he's seen a fair share of violent crime in our community.

"It must of been 1:30 in the morning and they shot through my neighbors window and hit the frame and broke the window," Terry said.

Let's breakdown some new crimes stats sent to 25 News' Marc Monroy by Waco Police Department spokesperson, Cierra Shipley.

Overall crime has dropped 8% compared to September 2023

West Waco is seeing the highest jump in assault cases, up 34%

Assaults as a whole dropped 5%

The numbers show that, as of last month, overall crime in Waco was down 8% compared to the previous year.

Violent crimes which include murder, robbery, sexual assault, and assault trends— are down 3%.

"We have to look out for each other and ourselves," Terry said.

But there are a couple of neighborhoods seeing a rise in assaults.

Corridor 5 off US-84 saw an additional seven assault cases reported in September compared to last year.

The Landon Branch area increased by five cases, while West Waco saw the biggest increase—jumping 16 cases.

"Thank you for coming and checking us out because I didn't know about the new rates; I'm just here like everybody else to know about the assaults," said Terry.

Terry told 25 News' Marc Monroy he's grateful for the opportunities he's gotten over the past few years.

"I do know that it moved," Terry said. "First, it was in North Waco by the center for youth, and now it's coming this way to West Waco, but lord help us, we don't have to deal with it anymore."

For a more in-depth look at crime stats, click here.