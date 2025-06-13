WACO, Texas (KXXV) — After heavy rain caused flooding in 14 areas of Waco, city officials highlighted their real-time sewer overflow detection system, while residents like a local landscaper shared how the ongoing drainage issues continue to impact daily life and work.



Waco officials address flooding, drainage issues after latest round of storms

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After Thursday’s storms dumped heavy rain across Central Texas, Waco residents and city officials are speaking out about ongoing flooding and drainage concerns.

Fourteen areas across the city reported flooding and overflow issues during the storm, according to Waco Public Works. Crews were dispatched to manage the flooding and begin sanitation efforts where needed.

Jessica Emmett, a spokesperson for Waco Public Works, said the city has a system in place to detect sewer overflow in real time, allowing for faster emergency response.

“Seasonally, we're looking at a lot of rain,” Emmett said. “When we see that rain is coming or when rain is likely, we're extra prepared for it.”

“The reality is that our system is always going to have a capacity,” she added. “As rain is introduced or water is introduced, then overflow is going to happen.”

Simon Alquinson, a freelance landscaper in Waco, said the flooding impacts both his work and the community.

"It's real bad when it rains like that because it floods the streets,” Alquinson said. “Unfortunately when it rains so much, the roads flood, the grass floods, and it's very hard because some of the yards don't have a run-off where the water can run out.”

Despite the challenges, Alquinson said he often sees the silver lining. After the storm cleared, he was out looking for work and helped a local homeowner clear debris from their yard.

"It's good and it's bad for me because I depend on working outside,” he said. “It can be very bad because the drainage makes it bad.”

City officials urge residents to report serious drainage problems so crews can respond quickly and mitigate further issues.