Vigil held for those who died from heat in Texas prisons

GATESVILLE, Texas — Several people gathered at Raby Park in Gatesville Saturday night hoping for change.

A group of about 30 people lit candles and held a moment of silence during a candlelight vigil.

It was a time to honor the thousands of people in Texas prisons who are without any air conditioning.

Right now only about 30% of state prisons facilities have air conditioning.

And the organizers of the vigil, Lioness: Justice Impacted Women's Alliance, said it doesn’t just affect the inmates. They said the high temperatures impact the workers and guards too.

Eric Carillo is an advocate with the Texas Prisoner Act. He was formerly incarcerated for 13 and a half years.

He told 25 News the heat was complete torture.

"You might as well just be in the oven, the walls are concrete. The heat starts absorbing through the wall. And it stays absorbing all night. I had to wash everything I possibly can, and I'm not sleeping in the mattress, I’m not sleeping on the bed. I’m sleeping on the floor," Carillo said.

Another advocate said temperatures can reach up to 130 degrees in an inmate's cell.

The organization's goal is to raise awareness to the harsh conditions in Texas prisons.