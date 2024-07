At Monday night's city council meeting, both City Secretary Robin Skinner and Mayor Ray Bickerstaff issued their resignation from their positions.

During the meeting, the city council went into a closed executive session, and after reconvening, Councilman Arley Harris Jr. made the motion to accept the resignations. The motion passed with three ayes, and one abstaining vote.

At this time, Bickerstaff is still serving as mayor. More details are expected tomorrow.