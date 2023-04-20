Madison County authorities investigate mysterious deaths of 6 mutilated cattle

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the mysterious mutilation and death of six cattle in pastures along Texas State Highway OSR, according to authorities.

The first longhorn-cross cow was found dead on her side, and had been mutilated with no apparent sign of struggle, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Ranch owners also reported that no birds or other animals scavenged the remains of the cow, police say.

Upon investigating the death of the cow, five other similar occurrences were reported along the highway going into Brazos and Robertson County. Each incident was reported in "different locations, pastures, and herds".

Like the first report, there were no signs of struggle, and no birds or other animals had scavenged the remains.

The cause of death still remains unknown.

Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the country, and the sheriff says they're reaching out to other agencies for more information.

Anyone with information on these cases please contact Madison County Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during business hours.