CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man and a woman at the center of a homicide investigation have been arrested.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said Terry Stafford and Mercedes Martinez were taken into custody after tracking down the wanted suspects in North-Central Texas.

Stafford is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old James Wesley Lucas Jr.

Martinez has an outstanding warrant for failure to report a felony, and an additional warrant for hindering apprehension.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the Stripes in the 4100 block of Ayers and Horne Road around 4:45 Monday afternoon.

When they got there, they found Lucas who'd been shot.

They sent him to the hospital with serious injuries, but he later died there.

Investigators said Staffod and Martinez will be extradited to Nueces County at a later time.