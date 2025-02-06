Two arrested in Troy road rage incident, ICE involved in investigation

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Two men were arrested following a road rage incident in Troy, where they allegedly pointed a gun at a semi-truck driver.



Two Guatemalan nationals were arrested after a road rage incident on I-35 for allegedly pointing .22 rifles at the driver.

One of the men was booked at the Bell County Jail, charged with deadly conduct, and released on bond.

A spokesperson with the Bell County Sheriff's Office said no ICE agents have been spotted in the county, but they will work with the agency if it were to move forces into the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“You see, the ratio is not that much, but it does happen,” said Troy Police Chief Jeremy Gooch.

Troy police responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. and found the suspects, identified as Guatemalan nationals Anderson and Ever Morales-Calderon, in the U.S. illegally.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office and Troy Police Department provided additional details on the case.

“In my small tenure in Troy, this does happen quite a bit when we usually have armed subjects,” Gooch said.

Gooch noted that while incidents like this are uncommon, they occasionally escalate into federal investigations.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"How often do calls like these turn into federal investigations where ICE gets involved, 25 News' Marc Monroy asked Gooch.

“You know, this happens probably 15 or 20 times a year where we come across undocumented immigrants, and ICE gets involved,” he said.

Since taking office, former President Donald Trump ramped up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants, sparking discussion in Bell County.

Residents have taken to social media to voice concerns and ask questions about ICE’s presence in the community.

"I think I spotted ICE in Belton, please keep your families safe," said one resident on Facebook.

Bell County Sheriff spokesperson Michelle Sanchez said they have not yet seen any ICE activity but confirmed that local authorities will cooperate if federal operations take place.

"We aren't aware of any raids, but we will work with I.C.E if they choose to come into Bell County," said Sanchez.

“We could still be called to testify, produce evidence like videos to help ICE with immigration status, whether they need that for the federal level,” Gooch said.

One of the suspects was charged with deadly conduct and later released on bond. Both men appeared in federal court in Austin on Tuesday.

U.S Department of Justice

The suspects could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted. The Troy and Lorena police departments and ICE continue to investigate the case.