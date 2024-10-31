The rise of trunk-or-treating: Has Halloween changed? Expert advice for a safe celebration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I feel like more people are getting worried about going trick-or-treating and going door-to-door," said Amandalyn McCaul, a life-long Robinson resident.

McCaul is one of around 2,800 of our neighbors who chose trunk or treating over trick or treating this year.

A Waco PD Spokesperson, Cierra Shipley, told 25 News' Marc Monroy that there was a record-breaking turnout for the fourth straight edition of the department's trunk-or-treat event with the Waco ISD.

But why are so many people choosing to trunk over the traditional trick?

"It's safer — there's more people and kids all around instead of knocking on random doors," McCaul said.

McCaul grew up trick-or-treating but takes a different approach this year to prioritize her kid's safety.

25 News spoke with Waco ISD's Police Chief, Craig Goodman, and the Waco PD to get the best tips for you.

"If the kids find anything in their candy bag that's been opened or looks suspicious, be sure to share it with a parent," Goodman said.

"Our biggest concern this year is with pedestrian safety due to the amount of foot traffic," said Shipley.

Let's look at how you can stay safe on Halloween night.

Wear some reflective gear — either a glow stick or some highlighted wristbands.

Shipley said that it's important for the parents not to feel pressured to go to any uneasy-feeling houses.

"Make sure not to make them feel pressured into something they don't want to do," Shipley said.

"We knew that the police were involved with this trunk-or-treat, so we felt it was a good one to come out to," said McCaul.