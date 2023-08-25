The importance of monitoring your health in the hot, Texas summer

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — With Texas hitting triple digit temperatures for nearly 50 days, it might feel like it’s only getting hotter.

It can sometimes be tough to tell when the human body can't take anymore heat.

“You’re going to feel lightheaded. You may have a headache, dizziness, or weakness," said Heather Garrison with Nexcare Urgent Care.

Those are all symptoms of heat exhaustion. She says on hot days, it's important for people to stay hydrated.

“Before you have to go out in the heat, make sure you are drinking plenty of water — replacement with electrolytes," Garrison said.

"Pedialyte is the top rehydrating solution."

Elderly, children, and infants are all susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It's helpful to figure out ways to tell the difference between the two.

“Some people lose consciousness, they pass out, have seizure activity, and just a lot of confusion," Garrison said.

If someone is having a heat stroke, Garrison said you to call 9-1-1 and get the person in a shaded environment.

Garrison also said to limit time outside during the heat of the day.

“In Texas it’s pretty much all day. Especially between anywhere from like noon to six."

For anyone that do has to be outside, Garrison said to wear light clothing and to have a wet towel.

“It helps to get a towel, pouring water on it, and putting it on those core spots like the back of your neck, your forehead, even under your armpits, and your groin."

There are many different ways to protect yourself during the hot Texas summer.