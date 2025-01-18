Texas made $4.1 billion in tax revenue for December, local shops feel post-holiday slow down

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Tax revenue numbers are out for the month of December and Texas made $4.1 billion. Some shops saw high sales numbers in December, but are now slowing down now that the holiday's are over.



$4.1 billion in tax revenue was made in the whole state of Texas in December.

The highest was in Hotel taxes, which saw a 47% increase from December 2023.

The lowest was the oil production field, which saw a 14% decrease.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Typically in the fourth quarter, usually it's referred to in the retail business, as money time," Susie Winkler, owner of Paperdoodles in Temple said.

Winkler has been in the retail industry for 20 years and has owned paper doodles since 2013.

So she's seen her fair share of holiday rushes, but this past December was different — very different.

"I'm going to say probably this year and in the last three to four months, I've seen a lot of new customers. People that come into the plaza and maybe they'll eat at one of the restaurants and they hit the whole plaza."

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Sue credit's the rise in tax revenue to the population growth in Texas.

A closer look at the data shows the numbers back up her opinion.

Take a look here at the numbers from the state comptroller.



Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $583 million, up 12 percent from December 2023;

Motor fuel taxes — $313 million, down 1 percent from December 2023;

Oil production tax — $431 million, down 14 percent from December 2023;

Natural gas production tax — $214 million, up 25 percent from December 2023;

Hotel occupancy tax — $61 million, up 47 percent from December 2023; and

Alcoholic beverage taxes — $150 million, up 10 percent from December 2023.

$4.1 billion in tax revenue was collected in December alone in the state of Texas.

"Do you usually see a downwards trend once the holiday season is over?" Monroy asked Winkler.

"Yes," Winkler said. "But now we're getting into the season where girls who got engaged are now looking at gift's here."

Marc Monroy, KXXV

A lot of industries saw some big tax revenue jumps, while others saw a dip.

Hotels saw the biggest rise, going up 47%, while oil production dropped 14% from December 2023.

"I just want to remind people to shop small and that it takes us, the small business, to help bring the tax dollars to the area and we really appreciate everybody coming in and helping us out," Winkler said.

Although Winkler may have seen a drop in the retail industry and in her store after the holiday's, she remains hopeful for the the future.