Texas DPS working on major accident in Grimes County near Bedias

Posted at 10:47 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 23:56:41-05

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working on a single-vehicle accident in Grimes County.

Grimes County Sheriff Donald Sowell said the accident is located three miles south of Bedias on Highway 90 near County Road 150. One individual was ejected from the vehicle which was overturned.

Authorities are not sure if the injuries were fatal or life-threatening at this time, according to Sowell.

Sheriff Sowell said helicopters are en route as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday for the individual that was ejected in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

