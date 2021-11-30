Single-vehicle crash in Grimes County leaves one dead

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A single-vehicle crash in Grimes County has left one man dead.

The crash happened at approximately 10:10 p.m. on state highway 90.

A 2015 Ford Pickup that was operated by 20-year-old Lucas Lorca of Bedias was heading northbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

Lorca was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

An investigation into the crash is still open.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!



