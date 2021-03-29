Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker has no signs of viable brain activity, on life support

Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker no longer has signs of viable brain activity and will remain on life-support until he can donate his organs, according to DPS.

Trooper Walker was hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Mexia Friday.

"After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the BS&W medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor," DPS posted on Monday.

"This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side."

Trooper Walker was stopping to assist a driver near Highway 84 on March 26 when the driver exited the vehicle, shot him multiple times and fled the scene, DPS said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, Trooper Walker sustained a gunshot wound to his head and abdomen.

A manhunt continued into the following day for the suspect in the case, DeArthur Pinson Jr.

A Blue Alert was also issued in Texas.

On the evening of March 27, 25 News confirmed Pinson had died by suicide and was found at a residence near the scene of the shooting on HWY 84.

Trooper Walker has been in critical condition at Baylor Scott & White in Waco since March 26.

Trooper Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin seven-year-old daughters, and a two-month-old daughter, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association.

Friends tell 25 News that Walker's family has a long history in law enforcement.

According to records, Trooper Walker has 17 years of law enforcement experience.

Walker, who is from Groesbeck, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015.

Before that, Walker was an officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the Groesbeck Police Department, the Athens Police Department, and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Walker attended the Navarro College Police Academy in 2003, according to records.

A GoFundMe was created to assist Walker's family with expenses. The Limestone County Fair is also collecting donations for the Walker family.

This is a developing story.

