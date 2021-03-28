The man behind the badge: Family friends, former co-workers share about DPS Trooper Walker

GROESBECK, TX — When you’re from a town with a population of less than 5,000, you know your neighbors like they’re your own family.

That’s the story here in Groesbeck, Texas.

”I’ve known Chad Walker since he was born,” Dennis Wilson, a 45-year law enforcement veteran with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department said while thinking about the relationship between him and Walker.

The DPS Trooper was shot while on duty Friday night. He remains hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White in Waco.

Wilson explained that he is a close family friend of the Walker's, dating back to when he and Chad’s grandfather, Dennis Walker, worked together at the department.

He also reminisced back to when he was a former co-worker of Chad’s, as the Trooper followed in his grandfather’s footsteps in Limestone County.

When asked about the type of person Walker is, one of the common themes he brought up was the fact that he is a God-fearing man.

“If you knew Chad Walker, you knew a good Christian man,” he said.

He said Walker is a family man, with a son, two step daughters, a two-month old daughter and a newly-married wife.

He also said that since Walker was little, he was someone who loved serving the community he calls home.

“I'll always remember for what he stood for,” he said. “His dedication to his family, his dedication to Groesbeck, Limestone County, the state of Texas.”

Walker's love for Groesbeck is rooted in its centuries-old downtown and shown throughout his involvement in the community.

“He was active in our school system, he was active with his children,” he said. “He was active with everybody.”

As Wilson thought back to his first introduction to Walker, he knew that wearing a badge would be destiny for him. He said that is why he helped hire Chad at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department.

”I wished I had 100 Chad Walkers that worked for me,” he said, smiling. “Because if I did, we would put this world back in shape and we would put this world back into law enforcement form, simply because of the way Chad went about doing his business ”

But it was not hard to forget his brothers in blue that Wilson lost while they were on duty.

He thought back to 2017, when one of his own co-workers was gunned down on Thanksgiving day.

As he began to tear up, Wilson believed that with this faith in God, Walker would either make it or enter into heaven.

He said that brought him peace.

”We love Chad,” he said as his eyes filled with tears.“We love his family and we pray for them."

Trooper Walker remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to DPS.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to collect funds for his family.

