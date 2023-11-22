Texas DPS cracking down on drunk driving this Thanksgiving season with Operation CARE

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thanksgiving Eve is also known as Blackout Wednesday.

People get a little too excited and drink alcohol until they blackout. Unfortunately many also decide to get behind the wheel.

It is a major problem especially around I-35 and other major highways.

Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety is kicking off Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) cracking down on speeders, DWIs and distracted driving.

The operation runs from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26.

Sgt. Bryan Washko said there were more than 300 DWIs arrested during those times last year. They’re looking to keep those numbers down this year.

“You always want to plan ahead because we’re in a rush for something. Especially with the holiday traffic you can see behind me that there will be 4-5 million ,” Sgt. Washko said.

Sgt. Washko said it’s important to plan ahead and not to go out alone and have a designated driver. They want everyone to enjoys the holidays safely.