Local law firm offering free rideshares this Thanksgiving to prevent drunk driving in Waco

WACO, Texas — Starting Nov. 22 through Thanksgiving, the Zimmerman Law Firm is offering Wacoans a reimbursement for Uber, Lyft and cab rides to prevent drunk driving.

The Thanksgiving eve offer begins Nov. 22 from 5 p.m. into the following morning at 10 a.m., and then again on Thanksgiving day from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m.

"If you decide to go out and drink over the holidays, make the responsible choice and take an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride home and we will reimburse you for the ride home," the law firm said.

The details of the program are as follows:



Rides must be in Waco, TX

Rides must be taken between 5 pm on the day of the holiday and 10 am the next morning.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit one reimbursement per household.

A maximum value of $25.00 anywhere within Waco, TX.

The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 50 submissions.

The law firm said to get a reimbursement, participants must mail to their office within 10 business days a copy of their ride receipt and a copy of their photo ID.

The Zimmerman Law Firm office is located at 3501 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710.

Thanksgiving is not the only holiday exclusive to this offer by the law firm. In addition to Thanksgiving eve and day, the Zimmerman Law firm offers similar rideshare reimbursements on: Super Bowl Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween and New Year’s Eve & Day.

For more information, visit their website here.