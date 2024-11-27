Tensions in Troy rise after developers reveal new subdivision plans for future

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City Council and developers revealed two subdivision plans. One of them is 65-acre project and the other is a 38-acre development.

Both projects are planned to be built off Old Highway 81 and Royal Oaks Dr.

Some are in favor of newer developments while others who live in the area of the planned subdivisions are highly against it.

Tensions and frustrations were high at last week's Troy city council meeting.

The city's plans to add more houses to our community are at issue, and this goal is raising concerns for some of our neighbors.

"I worry about the effects that this is going to have on the city, the traffic, the school, the water, and the wildlife," One Troy resident who took the podium said.

Others are in favor of the plan, but there are still concerns.

"This neighborhood is not that worried about it, but more housing means higher property taxes for us," Karen Herzog, a Troy resident said.

The plan is to build a 65-acre subdivision off old Highway 81 and Royal Oaks Road.

A second plan is taking shape next door with a 38-acre development.

"When a property comes into a city limit as this one did, it is automatically considered an agricultural zoning," City Manager Gary Smith at the meeting said.

While the city was unavailable for comment on November 26th, one major concern was on everyone's minds.

How is the city going to supply enough sewer for these new properties?

At the meeting, the city presented its plan to provide wastewater services to the area.

"So there is a 10 inch line that goes underneath I-35 and terminates where the highway is," Smith said.

Developers also weighed in on community's sewage concerns.

"Trying to get that sewage is going to be a task,” One of the developers at the meeting said.

As for how much the newer sewer pipelines will cost — that is still not known yet, but the city mentioned the potential increase for water rates that will be discussed on December 9th.