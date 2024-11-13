Temple's downtown expansion plan to include new $600,000 parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple is moving forward with ambitious plans to beautify and expand its downtown area. A new $600,000 parking lot is set to be a centerpiece of the project.

This development is part of the broader Downtown City Center Revitalization Plan, which aims to create more space and opportunities for events while considering future population growth.

The new parking lot, which will be used exclusively for city employees except for specially designated downtown events, is just one component of the ongoing efforts to enhance downtown Temple.

With the construction of the new lot, the city is also constructing two parking garages.

These efforts are expected to open the existing parking lot, providing more spots for residents and visitors.

According to Megan Price, a city communications official, the new parking lot's benefits will extend beyond city employees.

"Residents will have access to the lot for special, designated events downtown," Price said.

This accessibility is anticipated to foster greater community engagement and make downtown events more convenient.

The parking lot project is currently in Phase 4 of its development plan.

Price estimates that the lot will be complete within the next 6-8 months.