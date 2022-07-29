Person in 'distress' causes major I-35 traffic delays: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — A person in "distress" is causing massive traffic delays Friday on Interstate 35, according to Temple police.

Police say the person — and its department response — have resulted in backing up I-35 near 57th Street. However, they did not specify what possible threats or type of distress the individual is experiencing.

UPDATE (11:32 a.m.) Traffic is backed up for miles. If you are headed northbound on I35 take the exit for Loop 363 E, travel east on the Loop following the traffic control signs and they will lead you around back to I35 N. https://t.co/iOXEsRUzox — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) July 29, 2022

Police said to expect delays but did not give an estimated wait time.

Just over a month ago, another individual threatened to jump off the same interstate southbound near Central Avenue after it was reported by police they were in distress. Police were able to safely convince the man off the bridge.

Anyone experiencing any thoughts of suicide can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1 (800) 273-8255.

This free 24/7 confidential service provides support for people in distress looking to speak with a professional counselor.