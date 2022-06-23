TEMPLE, Texas — I-35 southbound is closed throughout Temple as officers continue to speak with a man standing on the edge, officials said.

The incident began Thursday morning over at the Adams Ave. overpass, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers said they have since tried to get the man's brother to come to talk to him.

However, officials have not reported any successful communication so far.

Traffic is currently backed up starting at Nugent Ave, Temple police confirmed.

Officers also added that traffic is bow being directed to Loop 363.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone experiencing any thoughts of suicide can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

This free 24/7 confidential service provides support for people in distress looking to speak with a professional counselor.