Family confirms body found is missing Temple father

UPDATE

25 News has confirmed the identity of the body found Friday in Temple. Family members say it's the missing father 20-year-old Amarioon Moore.

We first reported him missing on Thursday, April 11.

At the time, Temple Police said it was too early to suspect foul play.

The investigation continues pending an autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY

Temple police are investigating an unidentified body found Friday, April 12, in the 4600 block of Lower Troy Road.

Officers are awaiting the results of an autopsy to identify the boy.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide updates as they become available.

