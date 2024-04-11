20-year-old Temple father missing for nearly 2 weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are trying to locate a missing 20-year-old Temple father who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

25 News spoke to his aunt who says this is not like her nephew to just disappear.

Family and friends are searching for 20-year-old Amarioon Moore, a missing father who was last seen 12 days ago at a family birthday party.

Moore made a Facetime call to his uncle from a friend’s house at 12:52 on Easter Sunday, and his phone’s been dead since.

His aunt Ahkeelah Miller says, “This is out of the norm," said Amarioon's aunt, Ahkeelah Miller.

"The next day was Easter — he’s not going to miss anything with his son and he’s not going to get in contact.”

Moore was last seen in a vehicle leaving a party with a friend.

The driver claims he dropped Moore off at a friend’s house, and that’s the last time he saw him, but he can’t give the family a location of the home.

They've looked on his social media accounts — and found nothing.

Miller says, “He hasn’t been active on socials whatsoever, and that’s not like him at all," Miller said.

Temple police say right now, this is a missing person’s case.

It’s too early in their investigation to suspect foul play.

The family has placed flyers around Temple and Belton hoping someone knows something about this missing father.

“We just want him home — that’s the main thing," Miller said.

"We’re all searching — we just want him to come home.”

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Temple Police.