Temple police investigating overnight shooting, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Monday.

Around 11 p.m., Temple police said they responded to the 500 block of South Henderson Street on reports of shots fired.

Responding officers said they found shell casings and property damage to two occupied homes and at least one vehicle.

Temple PD's Criminal Investigations Division is searching for a second vehicle that may have been struck.

No injuries were reported.

This incident follows similar incidents that happened this past weekend, where four shootings were reported but no injuries.

This case is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 to report anonymously. You can also submit tips anonymously online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.